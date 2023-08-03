A 'killer sloth' horror movie is coming and no one can take the trailer seriously

The trailer has dropped for a new 'killer sloth' movie, and fans can't help but compare its parody-like nature to Cocaine Bear.

Directed by Matthew Goodhue, Slotherhouse follows the story of a sorority girl who adopts a pet sloth in a bid to become more popular with the girls she lives with.

However, 'Alpha' the sloth turns murderous, stabbing girls in the shower and creeping up on them in bed.

It comes across as pretty terrifying, until you remember...it's a sloth.

Slotherhouse lands in cinemas on 30 August 2023.

