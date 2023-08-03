Dancers who filed lawsuit against Lizzo finally speak out about 'weight-shaming'

Video
The dancers who filed a lawsuit against Lizzo have spoken publicly for the first time about the 'nuanced weight-shaming' they allegedly received from the singer.
Arianna Davis and Crystal Williams appeared on NBC News, where they discussed the 'thinly-veiled' comments the body-positive singer would make about their appearance.
"I just had this feeling that they had a problem with the way I was gaining weight and looking different and that I wasn’t 'the same' as when they first cast me", Davis says.
"What I think people should take away is the fact that our experience is not an isolated experience."
