New James Bond ‘has to be aged under 40 and taller than 5ft 10ins'

The criteria for the next James Bond is reportedly pretty strict - and completely rules out favourite, Idris Elba.

It's been reported by the Daily Star that EON Productions want a 'fresh-faced star' in their late thirties and under 5ft 10 inches, meaning they could stay in the role for at least three movies.

There's a while to go before we find out who is stepping into Daniel Craig's shoes, as filming doesn't begin until winter 2023, but current predictions include Kit Harrington and Taron Egerton.

