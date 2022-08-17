Anne Heche said which actresses should play her in biopic just months before death

Anne Heche revealed which actresses she'd want to play her in a biopic, just months before she died.

The 53-year-old appeared on Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, when she explained her unexpected choices.

"Miley Cyrus or Kristen Bell. I've already thought about it," she told host, David Yontef, who released the clip on 16 August.

"They share a personality ability to face the world the in a way that I would want portrayed."

She confessed that she loved Miley's journey from child actress to popstar, and she'd worked with Kristen previously.

