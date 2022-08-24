Jessie Ware has revealed just what it takes to create a slow-motion effect in a music video, and it's nothing like anyone expected.

The singer filmed a clip from the set of her 'Free Yourself' music video shoot, where the song was sped up to a chipmunk-like speed as she lip-synced along.

Of course, the professionals are used to doing such shoots, but as an outsider, it's actually rather funny.

'When you only have 2 minutes of film left for a 4 minute music video', one user joked.

