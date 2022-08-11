Ben Stiller says he accidentally became 'a total Swiftie' teaching daughter to drive

Ben Stiller has admitted he accidentally became a huge Taylor Swift fan while teaching his daughter to drive.

The actor was appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert when he made the unexpected confession.

"What really helped her was if we just played her favourite artist on the iPhone, and we just played Taylor Swift," he said. "I was a fan, but I think now I'm a total Swiftie."

The 56-year-old went on to name drop some of his favourite tracks including 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version)', and 'Cardigan'.

