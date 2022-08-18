Rick Astley recreates iconic 'Never Gonna Give You Up' music video

Rick Astley has recreated parts of his iconic 'Never Gonna Give You Up' music video as part of a new insurance company advert.

In the minute-long video from the CSAA (California State Automobile Association), Astley mimics his 1987 track in the same outfits (and with the same dance moves) from the original music video.

It's even updated to reflect modern times, with some snippets created on Zoom, and smartphones making an appearance.

"This is one of the greatest marketing schemes I’ve ever seen," one commenter wrote.

We've once again been Rickrolled.

