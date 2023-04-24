Coachella attendees dub weekend two 'surprise' headliner 'better than Frank Ocean'

Four Tet, Fred Again, and Skrillex took to the stage at Coachella last night (23 April), to fill in for Frank Ocean's would-be headline slot - and people are saying they preferred the dance trio's set.

Ocean dropped out after his performance last weekend which was plagued by issues (including the singer turning up an hour late), and cutting his set short.

The three producers, who have been performing together a lot over the past year, have been hinting they were taking the 'TBA' slot all week.

'Literally all of Coachella at one stage', one fan posted alongside a clip of the performance, while another chimed in: 'The three that saved Coachella'.

