KSI teaches Kate Garraway how to punch like a boxer in bizarre GMB exchange

KSI has been teaching the GMB hosts how to perform a boxing 'knock out' - and was left in shock by the power in Kate Garraway's right fist.

Richard Madeley held the pads as Garraway gloved-up, and the YouTuber-turned-boxer explained how to throw a solid punch.

"Geez Kate calm down!", KSI squealed in surprise at how hard she managed to hit.

However, when asked if she was better than Tommy Fury, unfortunately he opted for the pro.

