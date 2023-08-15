Goldilocks and the Three Bears horror movie trailer leaves fans disturbed

The trailer for Goldilocks horror movie spin-off, Three Bears: Death and Porridge has been released, and it's turned the classic into a twisted tale.

In the clip, a lost man and a woman sit in the forest while someone in a doll mask skips around them, wielding a gun, as creepy lullaby music plays out.

Bears can be seen stirring cauldrons, suggesting they could be in on the sinister plans with Goldilocks herself.

The film doesn't yet have a release date.

