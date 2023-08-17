Everything you need to know about 'The Blind Side' controversy with Michael Oher

The man who inspired film, The Blind Side, is taking his foster parents to court, after he alleges they 'tricked' him into signing a conservatorship agreement.

Michael Oher, who used to be an NFL player, was fostered by the Tuohy family, and alleges they had profited from his misfortune. He also recently discovered they'd never 'officially adopted' him.

The 2009 film earned Sandra Bullock an Oscar for her portrayal as Leigh Anne Tuohy and co-starred Tim McGraw as her husband, Sean, alongside Quinton Aaron as Oher.

