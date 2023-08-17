DJ Crazy Times just crashed a Jonas Brothers concert to play 'Planet Of The Bass'

DJ Crazy Times' 'Planet Of The Bass' has taken over the internet...and now it's making its way into the mainstream too.

While the Jonas Brothers were performing in Boston, comedian Kyle Gordon stormed the stage to perform the hit track during an intermission mid-show.

Apparently Joe Jonas, whose birthday it was that day, is a huge fan of the song, and the announcer dubbed it a 'treat' for him.

However, few fans in the crowd knew what was going on as the arena transformed into a 90s Eurodance club.

