Kanye West has been barred from performing at the 2022 Grammy Awards for 'concerning online behaviour'.



The rapper, who is currently in a battle with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, was not in the first round of acts announced but was reportedly due to be listed in the second.



Responding to a request from Variety on the rumours, a spokesperson for Kanye simply responded: "This is confirmed".



He's nominated for five awards at this year's show including 'Album of the Year', and 'Best Rap Album'.

