Kanye West barred from performing at the 2022 Grammy Awards for "concerning online behaviour"

Kanye West has been barred from performing at the 2022 Grammy Awards for 'concerning online behaviour'.


The rapper, who is currently in a battle with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, was not in the first round of acts announced but was reportedly due to be listed in the second.


Responding to a request from Variety on the rumours, a spokesperson for Kanye simply responded: "This is confirmed".


He's nominated for five awards at this year's show including 'Album of the Year', and 'Best Rap Album'.

