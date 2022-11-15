Bruno Fernandes gives Ronaldo a frosty greeting as Portugal meet for the World Cup

A new clip has emerged of Cristiano Ronaldo coming face-to-face with Bruno Fernandes for the first time since his damning Piers Morgan interview.

The video was filmed as Portugal met for their World Cup training camp, and Ronaldo attempted to greet his team mate in the dressing room with a handshake.

Fernandes paused and then shook his hand before quickly scurrying off to join his other team mates.

In the interview aired this week, Ronaldo said he felt 'betrayed' by Manchester United, and thinks the club want him gone.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

