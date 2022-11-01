Gary Lineker not worried about 'p****** off' Qatar during the World Cup

Gary Lineker has admitted he's not worried about 'p****** off' Qatar at the World Cup, as he prepares to scrutinise their human rights, homophobia, and workers' rights issues.

“We’ll be addressing the issues, we’ll be talking about them. And that’s the whole thing that we’re going through at the moment, is how do we do that," he said on The News Agents podcast, adding that the BBC have been supportive.

"It's important to educate yourself and we know there's massive issues."

