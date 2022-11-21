Dedicated Wales fans drive 5,000 miles to Qatar in electric car for World Cup

A group of Welsh football fans have made it to Qatar in an electric car, despite a few hiccups along the way.

Former Cardiff City footballer Scott Young has been joined by Nick Smith, Huw Talfryn Walters and Walter Pennell, have driven almost 5,000 miles across 17 countries in an MG4 car, which they were forced to abandon in Jordan where they were denied entry for having a right-hand drive vehicle.

Instead, they flew the final leg after 18 days of travelling, just in time for the first Wales game against USA.

