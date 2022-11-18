Paddy Pimblett pays fan £100 in 750 coins after losing football bet

Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett surprised a Manchester City fan with 750 coins after he lost a £100 bet over who would win the Premier League last season.

Pimblett, who is a Liverpool fan, invited the winner of the bet down to his gym to pick up his winnings - but after he branded the UFC star a "scruff" - the 27-year-old presented him with a large bag of silver.

The bag contained 500 10p pieces, and 250 20p pieces.

Thankfully he took it in good humour and the pair are "friends".

