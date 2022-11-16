Ronaldo opens up on son's death calling it the 'worst moment' of his life

Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up on the heartache of losing his newborn son, in the second part of his interview with Piers Morgan.

The Portugal ace appeared emotional as he called the baby's death earlier this year the 'worst moment' of his life since he lost his dad.

"The football doesn't stop, we had many competitions. It was probably the most difficult moment in my life," he admitted.

The 37-year-old keeps Angél's ashes in a private chapel at his home, close to his dad's.

