Eric Cantona appears alongside Premier League stars in hilarious Christmas ad

Sports Direct has unveiled its 2022 Christmas advert “Give Me Football" - featuring some of the biggest names in the game (past and present), including Mason Mount, Declan Rice, Gabriel Jesus, Thierry Henry, and Jarrod Bowen.

Most notably, however, is the addition of Manchester United legend, Eric Cantona.

"There are some traditions we can't live without", a voiceover says as the players sit round the Christmas table, before Cantona reveals a football instead of a turkey on a silver platter.

"Give me football", the 56-year-old adds.

