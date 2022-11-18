Alan Shearer falls off chair laughing as Gary Lineker forgets football legend is dead

Alan Shearer was left in stitches during a recent clip from the BBC Match of the Day top 10 podcast, when Gary Lineker gave a footballing legend a shoutout - forgetting he'd been dead for six years.

Along with Micah Richards, the three looked back at World Cup players, when they spoke about Brazil's Carlos Alberto praising Richards' talents at just 22-years-old.

"Carlos Alberto, if you're watching, can I just say?..." Lineker said to the camera, before a crew member stepped in and interrupted: "He's dead".

Awkward.

