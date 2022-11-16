New Nike World Cup advert 'the GOAT experiment' has dropped and it's incredible

Nike have released a new advert 'the GOAT experiment' in honour of the World Cup, and footballing legends past and present have joined forces to create a masterpiece.

The clip starts with two scientists debating about whether Kylian Mbappe is better than Brazil's Ronaldinho - before football legends face-off in a lab to decide who really is the GOAT (greatest of all time).

The whole point is to remind the world of the incredible talent taking to Qatar this year, and those who came before them in the beautiful game.

