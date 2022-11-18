Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted it's 'difficult to tell' if he'll still be playing for Manchester United by January, in a new part of his controversial interview with Piers Morgan - which has angered fans.

"I don't know what's going to happen after the World Cup, but as I told you before, and I will say again, the fans will always be in my heart," he said.

"I hope they will be by my side, even if I [come] back, or if I'm not back, or if I stay or whatever."

