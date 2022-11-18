Video

Cristiano Ronaldo says it's 'difficult to tell' if he'll be Man United player in January

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted it's 'difficult to tell' if he'll still be playing for Manchester United by January, in a new part of his controversial interview with Piers Morgan - which has angered fans.

"I don't know what's going to happen after the World Cup, but as I told you before, and I will say again, the fans will always be in my heart," he said.

"I hope they will be by my side, even if I [come] back, or if I'm not back, or if I stay or whatever."

