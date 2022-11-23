Jack Grealish FaceTimes young fan Finlay after goal dedication at World Cup

Jack Grealish has Facetimed 11-year-old fan Finlay who was the inspiration by his goal celebration against Iran in the World Cup in a sweet moment reflecting on the youngster's new-found fame.

The pair met after Finlay, who was cerebral palsy like Grealish's sister, wrote the Manchester City star a letter, and he promised to dedicate his next goal to him.

"I thought you'd forgotten," Finlay told him on the phone.

"You were always in the back of my mind, mate", Grealish responded.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

