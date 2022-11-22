Mason Mount is being roasted for singing 'God Save the Queen' at the World Cup

Mason Mount is being roasted on Twitter after he was caught singing 'God Save the Queen' before England's World Cup match against Iran.

Of course, the national anthem has changed to 'God Save the King' since Queen Elizabeth II's death, however, it looks like it's still taking some getting used to.

However, it wasn't the wrong words that had people giggling, but the passion that went into getting them wrong. He'll definitely know for next time after this.

