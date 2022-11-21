As England take on Iran in their first World Cup 2022 match, fans are remembering player Milad Mohammadi's iconic moment from a 2018 World Cup match against Spain.

Iran were chasing an equaliser against Spain in the last minute of the game, when Mohammadi rushed to do a thrown-in by incorporating an acrobatic somersault - and completely failing.

His second attempt didn't go much better either, as he threw it short, but surprisingly, he was still in the starting squad for today's opening game

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

