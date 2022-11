Wrexham FC owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney shared a message of good luck with Wales fans ahead of their USA World Cup clash today (21 November).

“I just want to say ‘good luck but not too much luck’", McElhenney joked of the rivalry.

“I mean, maybe a draw. A draw would be nice. Play your hearts out, though.”

“I’m so sorry about him. Crush all of your enemies, Drink the blood of your enemies," Reynolds joked in response.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.