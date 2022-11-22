This is why there's been 78 minutes of added time in five World Cup games

Retired referee Pierluigi Collina has explained the new VAR rules at the World Cup - that have so far resulted in 78 minutes of extra time in five games.

Although designed to save time, having more VAR and more officiators for accuracy has meant a lot of paused play so far.

"There will be four video match officials working...there will be a VAR...another second assistant VAR who will oversee everything related to offside," he explained to ESPN.

"It's quite a big team, and they can operate in each of these roles."

