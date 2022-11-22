Young fan who Jack Grealish dedicated his goal to almost missed the match

The boy who inspired Jack Grealish's goal celebration during England's World Cup match yesterday (21 November), has admitted he nearly missed the match.

City fan Finlay, ended up in hospital on the morning of the match after hurting his leg, but luckily made it home in time.

The youngster, who has cerebral palsy like Grealish's sister, met the midfielder after writing him a letter, and was promised the goal celebration next time he scored.

Luckily for Finlay, it was England's sixth goal in their match against Iran.

