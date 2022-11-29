Qatar millionaire invites England fans to mansion after spotting Premier League shirt

A group of England fans in Qatar were given the surprise of their lives when a multimillionaire whisked them away to his mansion after spotting them wearing Wolverhampton football shirts.

Jassa Dehal, 47, and his pals were sent a car to pick them up from their hotel in Doha the day after meeting Omar in a bar, where he'd laid out a five-star lunch for them.

"He noticed my Wolves shirt and we started talking about football, Wolves, Raul Jimenez and he said he was a Manchester United fan", Dehal says.

