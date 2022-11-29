Cristiano Ronaldo 'text' Piers Morgan about his 'stolen' goal against Uruguay

Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly text Piers Morgan to say he scored against Uruguay, referring to the goal that was given to Bruno Fernandes.

Alexi Lalas, an ex-USMNT captain made the revelation on Fox News.

During the World Cup game, Ronaldo went to head the ball before it went flying into the goal - but it's unknown if he touched it.

"I was just with Piers Morgan and he said that Cristiano texted him from the locker room saying that he believes that it touched his head. So, uhm, who knows", Lalas said.



