Dion Dublin has recreated his viral 'Homes Under the Hammer' meme

Former footballer and Homes Under the Hammer star Dion Dublin has been recreating one of his most iconic moments from the property show while working in Qatar for the World Cup.

In a clip posted by Gary Lineker, Dublin mocked one of his 'most-used phrases' as he showed off their hotel in the Middle East.

The 52-year-old was known for overusing the term "stairs going up to the bedrooms" when walking into a house, and delivered once more for old times sake, leaving his friends in stitches.

