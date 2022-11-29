Nothing can prepare you for Daniel Sturridge literally 'singing' Mbappé's praises

Daniel Sturridge confused fans by breaking out into song in the middle of an interview about who should win the Golden Boot award at the World Cup.

The ex-Liverpool striker told Sky Sports that Kylian Mbappe is the most-deserving.

"I think he is a special player because of his ability, the runs he makes", he says, before things take a rather strange turn and he transforms into a Craig David tribute.

"That's why I would probably why I would say 'Killie, Killie; Mbappe, Mbappe, Mbappe, oh! That's what we say", he sings.

