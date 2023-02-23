Newcastle United 'rave' tribute for the League Cup final is causing major cringe

A Newcastle United 'rave' track is going viral ahead of this weekend's League Cup final against Manchester United for all the wrong reasons.

MC Tazo appeared on BBC Radio Newcastle today to debut the song, which pays homage to The Magpies.

"Geordie boys make some noise we're going to Wembley", he raps. "So tell yi ma, tell yi ma, you won't be home for tea."

While it's the type of track to instantly get stuck in your head, unfortunately, fans have already dubbed it 'cringe'.



