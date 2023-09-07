American Horror Story have released the first trailer for upcoming season 'Delicate' starring Kim Kardashian - and fans are hooked on the reality star's new acting role.

In the trailer, Kardashian plays the best friend of Emma Roberts, an A-lister who is desperate for a baby - but appears to be prevented by an unknown force.

"You have a peculiar penchant for turning dreams into nightmares," her character Siobhan says to Emma Roberts' Anna.

The eerie season debuts on 20 September.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter