Video
American Horror Story have released the first trailer for upcoming season 'Delicate' starring Kim Kardashian - and fans are hooked on the reality star's new acting role.
In the trailer, Kardashian plays the best friend of Emma Roberts, an A-lister who is desperate for a baby - but appears to be prevented by an unknown force.
"You have a peculiar penchant for turning dreams into nightmares," her character Siobhan says to Emma Roberts' Anna.
The eerie season debuts on 20 September.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Up next TV
Viral
News
Politics
Sport
Showbiz
x