Adorable rescue dog gives own acceptance speech at the NTAs

Guests at the National Television Awards were left besotted when a rescue dog gave an 'acceptance speech' as he collected a posthumous award on behalf of Paul O'Grady.

O'Grady's For The Love Of Dogs won the Factual Entertainment category, with representatives from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home picking up the award.

However, the pooch, known as Wylie, had no interest in letting his carers speak, and instead began howling over the top of them.

The audience cheered and clapped for the dog as it continued to make a scene right through to the end of the section.

