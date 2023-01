Gordon Ramsay has given his verdict on KSI and Logan's Paul hit drink 'Prime' - and it's not looking good.

The chef appeared on Heart radio this morning (10 January), where he was given a bottle of the tropical punch drink to try.

"It's like swallowing perfume", he groans, before joking that it was like "the dregs of a Gino D'Acampo tiramisu" and he planned to send it to Nigella Lawson to "cook her pork ribs in".

