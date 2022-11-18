I'm a Celeb's Babatúndé threatens to fart on Matt Hancock's special chair

I'm a Celebrity viewers were left in stitches last night (17 November), when Babatúndé Aléshé threatened to fart on Matt Hancock's special chair in an act of revenge for the nation.

The former health secretary had gone to a barbecue on the beach, leaving his 'throne' as camp leader for a few hours, when comedian Babatúndé came up with the plan.

"I have a fart in me", he announced, while comedian Seann Walsh egged him to do the deed. "I would have let it go."

Unfortunately for everyone at home, he back-tracked.

