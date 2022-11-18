Grim moment Jill Scott gets cockroach stuck in ear on I'm a Celeb

Jill Scott had a nasty surprise during last night's I'm a Celebrity (17 November), when a cockroach crawled into her ear.

The camp mates went head-to-head to try and secure a place at a beach barbecue (skipping the rice and beans that evening), when the Lioness complained that the insect was "in her brain".

“Come to the jungle, they said, it’ll be fun," she mocked.

Hosts Ant and Dec joked that it was bigger than the one that crawled up Fatima Whitbred's nose in 2011.

