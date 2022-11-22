New horror series steals The Crown's top spot on Netflix

New horror series, 1899, has officially knocked The Crown off Netflix's home page top spot.

Released on 17 November, 1899 follows the passengers of an immigration ship who get caught up in a mystery after finding a second shop at sea, and is created by the same people behind 'Dark'.

It's already been compared to Inception and The Matrix, and is keeping viewers hooked.

In fact, many have even been putting season five of The Crown on hold to indulge in the eerie tale, despite having waited two years for its return.

