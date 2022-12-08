Meghan Markle explains why she never wore colour as a royal in new Netflix show

Meghan Markle has explained why she never wore colour as a member of the royal family, in new Netflix documentary series, Harry and Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex was mostly seen in muted tones of navy, beige, and white, to blend into the background.

"You can't ever wear the same colour as Her Majesty", she says of the choice. "But then you also should never be wearing the same colour as one of the other, more senior members of the royal family."

