Zelensky interviewed by David Letterman in secret Ukraine bunker for Netflix special

David Letterman is set to release a Netflix special which sees him interview Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in a secret bunker 300 feet underground, with an audience.

In the preview for the upcoming episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the pair appear to be on an underground train platform, in war-torn Kyiv.

Zelensky himself turns up wearing a hoodie which reads: 'I'm Ukrainian'.

The full 60-minute episode will air on 12 December.



