A Christmas special of Motherland is coming and the trailer looks hilarious

The BBC have released the trailer for the Christmas special of Motherland, a half-hour-long episode dedicated to the chaos of the west London parents we know and love, during the festive season.

Liz (Diane Morgan), and Kevin (Paul Ready), naturally end up at Julia's (Anna Maxwell Martin) for Christmas day, following a turbulent divorce and an ex falling asleep on the train on Christmas Eve.

Of course, Julia has to deal with having the grandparents over too.

The episode airs 23 December at 9:30pm (GMT) on BBC One.

