President Zelensky explained the poignant meaning behind Ukraine's iconic yellow and blue flag in his new Netflix special with David Letterman.

The Ukrainian leader spoke about how the colours of the flag represent the Earth and the sky.

"This blue colour is a colour of life, a colour of the sky, space, and freedom" he said. "The flag doesn't have any images of planes or missiles in the sky, any traces of gunshots."

"These two colours are the country of where I was born...the country we are fighting for."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.