We've got our first look at tonight's episode of I'm a Celebrity (15 November), and three camp mates appear to struggle their way through the next Bushtucker trial.

Chris Moyles, Boy George, and Babatúndé Aléshé will be taking on the 'Angel of Agony' as they work together to win meals for camp - the first time a voted-for trial has been done without Matt Hancock this series.

The preview sees Boy George meditate his way through being covered in snakes, while Babatúndé struggles to keep a grip on the stars.

