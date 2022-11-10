The top 10 most scandalous moments from Netflix's The Crown

Netflix's The Crown season five has landed, and it might be the most savage season yet, but it's definitely not the first to touch on controversial issues.

The latest instalment has ruffled feathers with its handling of Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles' turbulent divorce, and the Panorama interview that followed.

Other controversial moments including Princess Margaret's raunchy photoshoot from season one, and hints of a Prince Phillip affair during season two.

However, the show is more popular than ever and has already rocketed to number one on Netflix.

