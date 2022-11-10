Boy George breaks down in tears of anger at Matt Hancock joining I'm a Celeb

Matt Hancock had a frosty reception from fellow camp mates as he entered the I'm a Celebrity jungle, and even left Boy George in tears.

The singer wept as he admitted that he would've left the show if his mum had died from Covid alone in hospital, and the former health secretary turned up.

"I feel like, I don't want to be sitting here like I'm having fun with him", he admitted.

"I don't want to spoil this experience for myself. I'm not good at hiding what I feel."

