This is how the royal family reacted to The Crown season five

The Crown season five has landed on Netflix, and there's speculation over how certain events will be handled, following criticism from those close to the royal family.

Season five is set to cover Charles and Diana's turbulent divorce, a fire at Windsor Castle, and the BBC Panorama interview that changed everything for the secretive family.

"I'm way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing stories written about my family or my wife or myself," Prince Harry previously told James Corden of his thoughts on the show.

