Matt Hancock caught not knowing words to Sweet Caroline on I'm a Celeb

I'm a Celebrity viewers were left cringing as Matt Hancock got up with his fellow camp mates for a rendition of 'Sweet Caroline' - and got the words wrong.

The song, which became popular during the Euros, was former Lioness Jill Scott's 'luxury item', and the group got up to relive the memories of the summer.

However, despite it being one of the most-played songs in English sports culture, the former health secretary appeared to mumble his way through the lyrics.

