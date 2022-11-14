Moment Matt Hancock is stung by a scorpion on I'm a Celeb

I'm A Celebrity has aired the moment that Matt Hancock was stung by a scorpion and forced to see a medic "straight away".

The former health secretary was gathering logs for the fire when he jumped back.

"Ouch, f***! That really hurts! I’ve got no splinter. Ow, that really hurts… it’s like I must have been bitten by something," he said, alarming the other camp mates.

"Oh yeah! Wow, look at that a scorpion."

It's been reported he's "absolutely fine" and took on a bushtucker trial the same day.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

