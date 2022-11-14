First look: Matt Hancock trapped with snakes in tonight's I'm a Celebrity trial

x
We've got our first look at tonight's episode of I'm a Celebrity, and Matt Hancock is set for another gruesome bushtucker trial experience.
In the clip, the former health secretary appears to be locked underground with his worst fear - snakes - as he battles to fit locks and keys together.
This is the sixth bushtucker trial Hancock has faced since entering the jungle less than a week ago, but he's also tipped to be one of the first to leave when evictions reportedly begin this Friday.
